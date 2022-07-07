PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Down 2.2%

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165.99 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.11). Approximately 233,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 254,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of £527.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.09.
PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)
