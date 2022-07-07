QLC Chain Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $139,620.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00124290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00611953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033567 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

