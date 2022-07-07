QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QCOM stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

