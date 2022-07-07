Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Increased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $58,110,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,918,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,977. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

