Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

