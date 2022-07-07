Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

EQT stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

