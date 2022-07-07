Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Tobam purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

