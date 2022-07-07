Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

