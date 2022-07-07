Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

