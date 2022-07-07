Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

