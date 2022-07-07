Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Shares of PNC opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

