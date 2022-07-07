Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

