Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.94 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

