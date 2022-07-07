Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

