Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFG opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.