Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 8,541 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

