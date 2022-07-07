Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 4.1%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.14). 577,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,159,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.27.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

