Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.33. 41,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 42,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several research firms recently commented on RNGR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $255.15 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.40). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.