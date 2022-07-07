Raymond James Cuts Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target to $29.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $760.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $13,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $8,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

