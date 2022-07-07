Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target Cut to €37.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($38.54) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($41.67) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.04) to €26.00 ($27.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 235,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,685. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

