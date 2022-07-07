renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $215,148.55 and $18.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

