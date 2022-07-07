Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.22. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 629,100 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

