Reviewing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million N/A N/A Novonix $3.91 million 141.64 -$13.51 million N/A N/A

Novonix has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 2 6 0 2.75 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $15.81, suggesting a potential upside of 418.44%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -83.39% -29.32% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Novonix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

