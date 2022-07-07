Revomon Price Tops $0.0753 on Major Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $37,615.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00118293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00686176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00033321 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

