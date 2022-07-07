RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Trading Up 21.6% This Week

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $26.80 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00458175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033533 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

