RigoBlock Achieves Market Cap of $123,113.34 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $123,113.34 and $45.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00764367 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00033233 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

