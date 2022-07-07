Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

