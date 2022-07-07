RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Specialty Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

NYSE:RSF opened at $18.35 on Thursday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

