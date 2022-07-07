RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

RSF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 62 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,025. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.