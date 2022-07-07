Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 35,653 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $345,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.23. 5,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,832. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.55 and a 200 day moving average of $474.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

Elevance Health Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.