Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 35,653 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $345,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.23. 5,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,832. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.55 and a 200 day moving average of $474.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.
In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
