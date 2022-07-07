Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 46,429 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of Keysight Technologies worth $120,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,190. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

