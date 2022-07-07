Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,561 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Charter Communications worth $157,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 144,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 460,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.95.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

