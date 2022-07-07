Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $266.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.57% of Lululemon Athletica worth $266,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,160. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

