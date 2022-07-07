Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,363,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,668 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.46% of Kroger worth $192,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,688 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 59,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,589. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

