Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 66,570 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $203,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 87,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 90,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,286. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

