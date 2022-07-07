Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.33% of Agilent Technologies worth $131,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after buying an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.21. 7,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

