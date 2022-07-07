Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 201,501 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201,501 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $174,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average is $127.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

