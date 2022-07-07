Robert W. Baird Lowers Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Neutral

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 67.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.