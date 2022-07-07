Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

RBLX opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 430,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 281,229 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

