Robonomics.network (XRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $503,959.00

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00017722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $503,959.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,054,402 coins and its circulating supply is 917,011 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

