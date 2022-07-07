Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have commented on ROVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

ROVR opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $736.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.