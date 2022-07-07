Royal Bank of Canada Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$113.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.00.

Get BRP alerts:

TSE DOO traded up C$3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$84.83. 137,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,601. The company has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$91.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.19.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 12.0699992 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.