Royal Bank of Canada Raises Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 1,175

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.39) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.50.

Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

