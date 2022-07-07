Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($81.25) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G24. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($79.17) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €52.82 ($55.02) on Monday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($76.42). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.46.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

