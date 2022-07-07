Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.32) on Tuesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.40). The company has a market cap of £642.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.42.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

