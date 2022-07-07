Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00643865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033681 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

