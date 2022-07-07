S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 4,028 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.30. 7,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.