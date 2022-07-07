S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,794 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SCHX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,695. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
