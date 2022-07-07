S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NYSE D traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. 28,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,268. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

