S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.77. 99,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,254. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
